Rox Resources Updates Share Purchase Plan Details

November 18, 2024 — 02:20 am EST

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited has updated the opening date for its Share Purchase Plan, which is part of a proposed securities issue. This update comes as the company continues its strategic financial maneuvers to capitalize on market opportunities. Investors should keep an eye on these developments as they might influence the stock’s market performance.

