News & Insights

Stocks

Rox Resources Unveils Share Purchase Plan for Growth

November 21, 2024 — 05:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rox Resources Limited has launched a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) aiming to raise up to $1 million, offering shares exclusively to eligible shareholders in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. The SPP is part of the company’s strategy to fund its development projects, including the promising Youanmi Gold Mine in Western Australia. This initiative, open until December 5, 2024, presents a potential opportunity for investors to participate in Rox’s growth.

For further insights into AU:RXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.