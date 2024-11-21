Rox Resources Unveils Share Purchase Plan for Growth

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited has launched a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) aiming to raise up to $1 million, offering shares exclusively to eligible shareholders in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. The SPP is part of the company’s strategy to fund its development projects, including the promising Youanmi Gold Mine in Western Australia. This initiative, open until December 5, 2024, presents a potential opportunity for investors to participate in Rox’s growth.

