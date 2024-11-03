Rox Resources Unveils Promising Gold Assay Results

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited has announced promising high-grade gold assay results from its drilling program at the Youanmi Gold Project in Western Australia. The findings suggest significant potential for the expansion of gold resources, particularly in previously underexplored areas like Pollard and a newly discovered mineralized zone. These results will feed into the company’s ongoing efforts to upgrade resource classifications and contribute to an upcoming Definitive Feasibility Study.

