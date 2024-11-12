Rox Resources Targets Gold Production Expansion

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited has unveiled an investor presentation highlighting its potential for significant gold production growth. The company is focusing on expanding its operations and investment opportunities, positioning itself as a promising player in the gold market. Investors are advised to consider this information while analyzing the company’s future prospects.

