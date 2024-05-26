News & Insights

Rox Resources Seeks ASX Quotation for New Shares

May 26, 2024 — 10:07 pm EDT

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited has applied for the quotation of a fresh batch of securities, specifically 23,594,878 ordinary fully paid shares, on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with the issue date slated for May 27, 2024. This move indicates the company’s expansion of capital and potential growth opportunities for investors in the financial markets.

