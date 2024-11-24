News & Insights

Rox Resources Secures Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

November 24, 2024 — 11:02 pm EST

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, showing strong shareholder support. This includes key resolutions such as the election of Mr. Nathan Stoitis as Director and the approval of a 10% Placement Facility. The positive outcomes are expected to bolster the company’s strategic initiatives moving forward.

