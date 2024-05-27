Rox Resources Options Expire Unexercised

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited has announced the cessation of 333,333 options due to their expiry on May 25, 2024, without being exercised or converted. This official notification was made in their latest announcement, dated May 27, 2024, as part of a routine update on the company’s issued capital.

