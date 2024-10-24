Rox Resources Modernizes AGM Communications

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited invites its shareholders to participate in the 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 25 in West Perth, Australia. The company has moved to digital communications, encouraging shareholders to access the meeting notice and documents online and submit proxy votes via various electronic methods. This shift reflects a modern approach to shareholder engagement and corporate governance.

For further insights into AU:RXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.