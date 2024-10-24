News & Insights

Stocks

Rox Resources Modernizes AGM Communications

October 24, 2024 — 07:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited invites its shareholders to participate in the 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 25 in West Perth, Australia. The company has moved to digital communications, encouraging shareholders to access the meeting notice and documents online and submit proxy votes via various electronic methods. This shift reflects a modern approach to shareholder engagement and corporate governance.

For further insights into AU:RXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.