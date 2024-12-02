Rox Resources Lists New Shares on ASX

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 57,142,857 fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, reflecting a transaction previously disclosed to the market. This move could attract attention from investors keen on expanding their portfolios with resource sector stocks. Keep an eye on RXL as the company continues to enhance its market presence.

