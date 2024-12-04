Rox Resources Kicks Off Major Drilling at Youanmi

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited has launched an ambitious 35,000-meter drilling program at the Youanmi Gold Project in Western Australia, aiming for resource growth and conversion from inferred to indicated resources. The program, which includes diamond and reverse circulation drilling, commenced ahead of schedule and targets high-grade areas with potential to enhance the mine plan. Results from this program are anticipated to impact the company’s Definitive Feasibility Study due in 2025.

