Rox Resources Issues Performance Rights to Boost Value

Rox Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 3,000,000 unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme, effective October 22, 2024. This move is aimed at motivating and retaining key personnel, potentially boosting the company’s productivity and market performance. Investors may view this as a strategic step to enhance company value over time.

