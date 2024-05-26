Rox Resources Issues New Unquoted Options

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 11,797,612 unquoted equity securities in the form of options expiring on November 30, 2025, as detailed in their latest Appendix 3G filing dated May 27, 2024. These new securities are part of a transaction previously disclosed and will not be quoted on the ASX.

