Rox Resources Issues Millions of Unquoted Options

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited has announced the issue of over 7 million unquoted options, expiring in November 2025, at an exercise price of $0.25 each, as detailed in their latest announcement on May 31, 2024. These options are part of a transaction previously communicated to the market and will not be quoted on the ASX.

For further insights into AU:RXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.