Rox Resources Issues Millions of Unquoted Options

May 31, 2024 — 01:28 am EDT

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited has announced the issue of over 7 million unquoted options, expiring in November 2025, at an exercise price of $0.25 each, as detailed in their latest announcement on May 31, 2024. These options are part of a transaction previously communicated to the market and will not be quoted on the ASX.

