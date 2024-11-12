News & Insights

Stocks

Rox Resources Gains New Major Shareholder

November 12, 2024 — 04:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited has a new substantial shareholder, with QGold Pty Ltd and associated entities acquiring a significant 17.015% voting power. This development could impact Rox’s strategic direction and influence investor sentiment in the market. Investors will be keenly watching how this substantial holding affects the company’s future decisions.

For further insights into AU:RXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.