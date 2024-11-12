Rox Resources Gains New Major Shareholder

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited has a new substantial shareholder, with QGold Pty Ltd and associated entities acquiring a significant 17.015% voting power. This development could impact Rox’s strategic direction and influence investor sentiment in the market. Investors will be keenly watching how this substantial holding affects the company’s future decisions.

