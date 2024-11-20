Rox Resources Expands Market Presence with New Share Quotation

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 35,714,286 fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, expanding its market presence and potentially increasing investor interest. This move is part of previously announced transactions, reflecting the company’s strategic efforts to bolster its financial position.

