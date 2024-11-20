News & Insights

Rox Resources Expands Market Presence with New Share Quotation

November 20, 2024 — 08:18 pm EST

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 35,714,286 fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, expanding its market presence and potentially increasing investor interest. This move is part of previously announced transactions, reflecting the company’s strategic efforts to bolster its financial position.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

