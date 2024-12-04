Rox Resources’ Director Increases Shareholding

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Rox Resources Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Matthew Vernon Hogan, involving the acquisition of 178,571 fully paid ordinary shares priced at $0.14 each. This move is part of Hogan’s ongoing involvement and investment in the company, which could signal confidence in Rox Resources’ future performance. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock dynamics.
For further insights into AU:RXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Coinbase Stock
- New “Anti-Woke” ETF Targets Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.