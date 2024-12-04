Rox Resources’ Director Increases Shareholding

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Matthew Vernon Hogan, involving the acquisition of 178,571 fully paid ordinary shares priced at $0.14 each. This move is part of Hogan’s ongoing involvement and investment in the company, which could signal confidence in Rox Resources’ future performance. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock dynamics.

