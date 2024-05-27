Rox Resources Director Increases Shareholding

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

In a recent update, Rox Resources Limited disclosed a change in director Mr. Stephen Dennis’s interest in the company, noting an acquisition of 163,750 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares and 81,875 options through the Dennis Superannuation fund. The transaction, part of the Entitlement Offer announced on 26 April 2024, increased his indirect holdings to 1,473,748 shares, with the new shares acquired at $0.165 each, totaling $27,018.75.

