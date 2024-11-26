Rox Resources Director Acquires Performance Rights

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited announces a significant change in the interests of its Director, Mr. Nathan Stoitis, who has acquired 1,000,000 Performance Rights. This move, approved at the company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting, is part of a cost-effective remuneration strategy valued at approximately $110,768.

