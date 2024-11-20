Rox Resources Completes First Tranche of Fundraising

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.
Rox Resources Limited has successfully completed the first tranche of its two-part placement, raising $5 million through the issuance of over 35 million ordinary shares at $0.14 each. The company aims to raise up to $27 million in total to support the development of its Youanmi Gold Mine in Western Australia. The next tranche is expected to proceed following shareholder approval in late 2024 or early 2025.
