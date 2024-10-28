Rox Resources Advances with Youanmi Gold Project Plans

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Ltd has delivered a promising Pre-Feasibility Study for its Youanmi Gold Project, showcasing the potential for a high-grade, high-margin operation with an estimated 7.7-year mine life and a low AISC of A$1,676/oz. The company has also commenced a Definitive Feasibility Study to further explore this opportunity and enhance resource definition through extensive drilling. With new leadership and a solid cash balance, Rox Resources is poised for significant growth in the gold sector.

