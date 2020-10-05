Rovio CEO to quit at the end of the year

HELSINKI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Rovio Entertainment ROVIO.HE, maker of the 10-year-old Angry Birds mobile game series, on Monday said that Chief Executive Kati Levoranta will leave the company at the end of the year.

"The board of directors will begin the search process for a new CEO," the Finnish company said.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen Editing by David Goodman )

