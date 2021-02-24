Rovi expects a jump in revenue in 2021 driven by Moderna's vaccine

MADRID, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Spain's pharmaceutical firm Rovi ROVI.MC, said on Wednesday that it expects its revenue will rise by 20-30% in 2021 partly thanks to its licence to produce Moderna's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine.

Madrid-based Rovi is in charge of the "fill and finish" final stage of manufacturing for Moderna's vaccine for markets outside the United States.

In 2020, Rovi's net profit increased by 55% to 61.1 million euros ($74 million), while its operating revenue increased 10% to 420 million euros, driven by a 39% growth of their business of manufacturing licensed drugs for other pharmaceuticals.

Rovi shares have gained 74% over the past year to boost its market value to 2.53 billion euros. The shares were up 1.5% in morning trading on Wednesday.

Rovi warned uncertainties related to the pandemic and its impact on its account in 2021 still remained.

($1 = 0.8216 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely)

