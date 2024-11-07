ROVI Corrects English Communication Error

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi (ES:ROVI) has released an update.

Laboratorios Farmacéuticos ROVI disclosed a correction in its English communication of privileged information due to a material error, ensuring alignment with its authoritative Spanish version. This adjustment underscores the importance of accurate and consistent disclosures in the financial market.

