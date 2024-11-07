News & Insights

Stocks

ROVI Corrects English Communication Error

November 07, 2024 — 05:05 am EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi (ES:ROVI) has released an update.

Laboratorios Farmacéuticos ROVI disclosed a correction in its English communication of privileged information due to a material error, ensuring alignment with its authoritative Spanish version. This adjustment underscores the importance of accurate and consistent disclosures in the financial market.

For further insights into ES:ROVI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.