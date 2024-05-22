News & Insights

Rover Metals Investor Amplifies Stake

May 22, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

Rover Metals (TSE:ROVR) has released an update.

Gunnar Pedersen has significantly increased his investment in Rover Critical Minerals Corp. through the purchase of 10 million units at $0.03 each, during a private placement. This acquisition boosts his total control to 13.75 million common shares, the same number of warrants, and half a million options. While Pedersen’s current stance is to maintain his holdings without further immediate changes, future transactions will be influenced by market conditions.

