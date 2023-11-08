Rover Group (ROVR) and Pinterest (PINS) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he has two more stocks for your aggressive growth radar screen. This week Brian is selected two names that are part of the gig economy.

The resumption of student loan payments and higher inflation people are looking for new and innovative ways to make money. These two stocks are platforms by which people can offer services or products to others and earn some extra money.

First up is Rover Group ROVR which is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company just reported earnings and beat on the top line and bottom line. We see from diving into the numbers that margins have significantly improved for this company and Brian believes that that should drive EPS even higher down the road.

Pinterest PINS is also Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and they just reported a strong quarter as well. Brian looks at the earnings history and estimate revisions for this stock as he did for Rover Group (ROVR) and then looks at the longer term chart for PINS.

Zacks Investment Research

