Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) investors are sitting on a loss of 75% if they invested a year ago

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR); the share price is down a whopping 75% in the last twelve months. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. Because Rover Group hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 12% in the last three months. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 6.1% in the same period.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Rover Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Rover Group increased its revenue by 129%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 75% over twelve months. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGM:ROVR Earnings and Revenue Growth October 3rd 2022

A Different Perspective

Rover Group shareholders are down 75% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 22%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 12%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Rover Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Rover Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

