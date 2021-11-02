Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR): Is Breakeven Near?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Rover Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROVR) future prospects. Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. The US$2.1b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$57m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$32m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Rover Group's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 7 of the American Consumer Services analysts is that Rover Group is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$5.0m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 67%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Rover Group given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Rover Group is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Rover Group's case is 48%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

