Rover Group Inc - (ROVR) Price Target Increased by 27.85% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Rover Group Inc - (NASDAQ:ROVR) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 27.85% from the prior estimate of 7.98 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.16% from the latest reported closing price of 10.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rover Group Inc -. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 11.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROVR is 0.08%, a decrease of 40.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 21,138K shares. The put/call ratio of ROVR is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,671K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,642K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROVR by 33.38% over the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 3,628K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,638K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROVR by 10.98% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,165K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,137K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROVR by 35.12% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,665K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,405K shares, representing an increase of 15.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROVR by 56.73% over the last quarter.

FOCSX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth K6 Fund holds 1,266K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112K shares, representing an increase of 12.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROVR by 15.32% over the last quarter.

Rover Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rover.com is an American company which operates an online marketplace for people to buy and sell pet care services including pet sitting, dog boarding, and dog walking. Rover.com was founded in 2011 in Seattle, Washington and is formally incorporated under the name "A Place for Rover, Inc.

