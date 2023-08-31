Rover Group Inc - (ROVR) Price Target Increased by 18.92% to 7.01

The average one-year price target for Rover Group Inc - (NASDAQ:ROVR) has been revised to 7.01 / share. This is an increase of 18.92% from the prior estimate of 5.90 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.66% from the latest reported closing price of 6.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rover Group Inc -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROVR is 0.13%, an increase of 5.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 21,291K shares. The put/call ratio of ROVR is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,642K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,629K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROVR by 0.37% over the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 3,638K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,666K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROVR by 15.06% over the last quarter.

BIVIX - Invenomic Fund Institutional Class shares holds 2,184K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,450K shares, representing a decrease of 12.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROVR by 9.98% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,137K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,023K shares, representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROVR by 5.53% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,405K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,388K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROVR by 4.72% over the last quarter.

Rover Group Background Information

Rover.com is an American company which operates an online marketplace for people to buy and sell pet care services including pet sitting, dog boarding, and dog walking. Rover.com was founded in 2011 in Seattle, Washington and is formally incorporated under the name "A Place for Rover, Inc.

