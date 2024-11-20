Route1 Inc. Confirms Meeting Approvals and Leadership

Route1 Inc (TSE:ROI) has released an update.

Route1 Inc. announced that all proposals at their annual meeting, including director re-elections and auditor appointments, were approved, reinforcing their leadership and financial oversight. The company, known for its data-centric business solutions, will release its third-quarter financial results on November 26, 2024.

