Route1 Inc. Confirms Meeting Approvals and Leadership

November 20, 2024 — 12:39 pm EST

Route1 Inc (TSE:ROI) has released an update.

Route1 Inc. announced that all proposals at their annual meeting, including director re-elections and auditor appointments, were approved, reinforcing their leadership and financial oversight. The company, known for its data-centric business solutions, will release its third-quarter financial results on November 26, 2024.

