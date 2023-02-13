Route One Investment Company Updates Holdings in Bellring Brands (BRBR)

Fintel reports that Route One Investment Company has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.66MM shares of Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR). This represents 10.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 5.17MM shares and 13.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 164.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.59% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bellring Brands is $34.61. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 14.59% from its latest reported closing price of $30.20.

The projected annual revenue for Bellring Brands is $1,620MM, an increase of 13.47%. The projected annual EPS is $1.24, an increase of 22.92%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 674 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bellring Brands. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRBR is 0.22%, a decrease of 1.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.74% to 152,538K shares. The put/call ratio of BRBR is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,527K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5,170K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,952K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,137K shares, representing an increase of 20.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 4.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,856K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,410K shares, representing an increase of 11.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 2.39% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,285K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,924K shares, representing an increase of 10.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Bellring Brands Background Information

Bellring Brands Background Information

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, comprise all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience.

