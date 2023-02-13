Route One Investment Company Cuts Stake in Post Holdings (POST)

Fintel reports that Route One Investment Company has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.08MM shares of Post Holdings Inc (POST). This represents 8.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 7.00MM shares and 11.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 27.48% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.06% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Post Holdings is $106.46. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.06% from its latest reported closing price of $91.73.

The projected annual revenue for Post Holdings is $6,269MM, an increase of 3.11%. The projected annual EPS is $3.45, a decrease of 76.19%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 813 funds or institutions reporting positions in Post Holdings. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POST is 0.31%, an increase of 1.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.10% to 67,029K shares. The put/call ratio of POST is 2.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,781K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,557K shares, representing a decrease of 27.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 89.27% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 2,685K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,678K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POST by 6.64% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 2,381K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,398K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POST by 2.31% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,238K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company.

TMCPX - TOUCHSTONE MID CAP FUND Class Y holds 1,757K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,764K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POST by 3.54% over the last quarter.

Post Holdings Background Information

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient and convenient nutrition food categories. Through its Post Consumer Brands business, Post is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category offering a broad portfolio including recognized brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats®, Pebbles™, Great Grains® and Malt-O-Meal® bag cereal. Post also is a leader in the United Kingdom ready-to-eat cereal category with the iconic Weetabix® brand. As a leader in refrigerated foods, Post delivers innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato products to the foodservice channel and the retail refrigerated side dish category, offering side dish, egg, cheese and sausage products through the Bob Evans®, Simply Potatoes® and Crystal Farms® brands. Post’s publicly-traded subsidiary BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category through its primary brands of Premier Protein®, Dymatize® and PowerBar®. Post participates in the private brand food category through its investment with third parties in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc., a leading, private brand centric, consumer products holding company.

