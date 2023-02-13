Route One Investment Company Cuts Stake in Adecoagro (AGRO)

Fintel reports that Route One Investment Company has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.12MM shares of Adecoagro SA (AGRO). This represents 12.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 14.34MM shares and 12.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.53% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.69% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adecoagro is $11.51. The forecasts range from a low of $7.27 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 48.69% from its latest reported closing price of $7.74.

The projected annual revenue for Adecoagro is $1,354MM, an increase of 3.34%. The projected annual EPS is $1.06, a decrease of 28.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adecoagro. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 13.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGRO is 0.24%, a decrease of 24.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.78% to 61,722K shares. The put/call ratio of AGRO is 3.88, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 5,831K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,704K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 5.63% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,174K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,770K shares, representing an increase of 7.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 40.00% over the last quarter.

PGGM Investments holds 4,500K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,790K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,526K shares, representing an increase of 9.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 48.54% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 2,674K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adecoagro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adecoagro S.A. is a holding company. The Company is involved in a range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.