Route Mobile (BSE:543228) Price Target Decreased by 10.49% to 887.72

The average one-year price target for Route Mobile (BSE:543228) has been revised to ₹ 887.72 / share. This is a decrease of 10.49% from the prior estimate of ₹ 991.81 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 727.46 to a high of ₹ 1,050.38 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.69% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 951.35 / share.

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Route Mobile. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 543228 is 0.02%, an increase of 8.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.61% to 1,004K shares.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 321K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 255K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 342K shares , representing a decrease of 34.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 543228 by 36.92% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 110K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 54K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares , representing a decrease of 39.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 543228 by 41.32% over the last quarter.

Global Macro Capital Opportunities Portfolio - Global Macro Capital Opportunities Portfolio holds 49K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

