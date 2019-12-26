Roundtable: Will The Music Stop In 2020?

2019 finishes with an extra kick for investors. Part of that is the continued strong run of the market, erasing memories of last year's near bear market and extending the decade-long bull. There also are plenty of market headlines and events that have sprung over the end of the year, from Phase 1 trade deals to M&A to political whirlwinds and more.

More trivially, the 2010s are ending and the 2020s begin. It's been quite a decade for equity investors, with the S&P 500 returning more than 250% in that time. Even underperformance could leave a portfolio in good shape, and any alpha that was found would really leave investors well off.

Where does that leave investors and the markets for 2020, at the start of a new decade? That's what we try to answer in our annual Marketplace Roundtable series. We are publishing roundtable discussions featuring more than 80 authors from across the spectrum of investing styles and focuses you find on Seeking Alpha: Macro to value investing, small cap to energy, gold to quant and alternative strategies, and more.

Today's discussion focuses on Quantitative and Alternative Investing Strategies, which continues to rise in prominence in today's market. We're featuring the following panel:

Limelight Alpha Management Partners, author of Top Stocks for Tomorrow

Thomas Lott, author of Cash Flow Compounders

Donald van Deventer, author of Corporate Bond Investor

Yuval Taylor, author of The Stock Evaluator

JD Henning, author of Value & Momentum Breakouts

Michael Gettings, author of The Easy VIX

Fred Piard, author of Quantitative Risk & Value

ANG Traders, author of Away From The Herd

Limelight Alpha Management Partners: I think the year could be broken into two parts - pre-election and post-election. It's too early to make a post-election prediction because we don't know who will win the Democratic nomination. I'm bullish pre-election. The percentage of stocks trading 5% or greater than their 200 DMA is high, suggesting a 3%-5% pullback at some point. I think investors use that to buy small-cap and mid-cap stocks, which tend to outperform in the first quarter. Stock picking and sector selection will be more important in 2020.

Thomas Lott: Well last year I added it up, and it looks like I put on 12 new positions in the fourth quarter alone in 2018, and took up exposure by 10%. Lately, the opposite is happening. I have had 3 of my names acquired this quarter (Tech Data (TECD), Aircastle (AYR), and Pattern Energy (PEGI)), and see valuations and market levels at all-time highs. Growth at 2% is OK, not amazing. With the S&P at 19x trailing earnings, it isn't at bargain levels. Put me in the 2020 will be a "tough year" bucket. There's a binary element to the election obviously that could impact outcomes dramatically. The plus side to the market is that central banks worldwide are pumping liquidity into the global financial system. We'll see, but my return expectations are not high.

Donald van Deventer: Kamakura's Troubled Company Index is a world-wide bottoms up measure of the credit quality of 40,000 public firms in 76 countries. That index shows that worldwide corporate credit quality is moving in a narrow range between the 40th and 45th percentile (100 indicates best conditions) of the period 1990 to 2019. So credit problems are lurking just beneath the surface.

Yuval Taylor: I try not to prognosticate about the future of the stock market. I just concentrate on buying quality stocks and hope for the best.

JD Henning: I find that there are always practical methods to be applied that can minimize risk and generate strong returns in any climate. Over the past two years, my Premium Portfolio has delivered 20.7% in 2018 and 28.3% in 2019 year-to-date using timing signals of the Momentum Gauges™. Following my quantitative methods keeps delivering double-digit growth across the different portfolio types for momentum, value, and ETF bull/bear combo trades. In my view, the two most critical market forces for "keeping the music going" are the Fed's current accommodative position and record levels of corporate buybacks. I stayed out of some trouble by rapidly following inductive market signals and by not pretending I know what the future may hold.

Michael Gettings: My basic position is bullish, and I expect 2020 to be a good year. But monitoring risk will be critical because I also expect turmoil. In early December I've seen some measurable risk in the market, but I've held throughout. It wouldn't surprise me to see a material correction in coming months, but I don't predict when - I just follow real-time metrics. When metrics say sell, I sell. I track real-time sentiment by measuring changes in the VIX futures curves, and while I can see a signal approach, I wait for decisive metrics before pulling a trigger.

Fred Piard: I don't see signs of an imminent recession. I don't make predictions. I follow a set of indicators week after week, month after month. However, from a historical perspective, January and February are weak months in the middle of the "good season" for stocks. A correction in the next two months would not be a surprise.

ANG Traders: We have been pounding the table with our bullish view all year.

Limelight Alpha Management Partners: It's always important to remind ourselves of the risks associated with anchoring bias. Just because a stock is trading above or below a price in the past doesn't mean it's over or undervalued. Many investors fall victim to this bias every year and 2019 was no exception, particularly when it came to software as a service stocks. Yes, stock prices follow earnings over time, but they don't follow in a straight line up or down.

Thomas Lott: Our data mining indicates when our Compounders are cheap relative to historical trading patterns. While our 15 recommended names have returned 15% in four months (against the S&P up 7% since our August launch), I often am not fast enough to react to the market. One of our names fell 12% in one morning, and with complex new accounting rules impacting 2020 earnings, it took time to call management and understand the situation. Opportunities to buy these great names often can be fleeting.

Donald van Deventer: There's no one in the market with a crystal ball that works. Of course, I've re-learned that lesson each year for the last 42 years.

Yuval Taylor: That over-optimized strategies tend to underperform.

JD Henning: 2019 provided another excellent lesson and further confirmation of how our precarious markets are driven by large fund flows. In my forecast article at the start of this year, I noted how hard it has become for hedge funds to find alpha and how the majority of equity traders no longer focus on specific stock fundamentals. As a result three very strong forces are affecting equity returns that require continuous monitoring: 1) the weekly tracking of Fed balance sheet changes, 2) record levels of corporate buybacks (and high levels on insider selling), 3) large hedge fund money flows that change frequently. In another article, I address how important it is to find the "sweet spot" ahead of fund purchases in your stock selections to greatly enhance returns and sustain high growth. Corporate buybacks are also important as analysts estimate as much as 19% of the gains in the S&P 500 since 2011 are from buyback activity. Lastly, the Fed sudden policy reversal in July from quantitative tightening showed once again how powerfully the increased liquidity from the Fed rapidly benefits the market.

Michael Gettings: I've learned that my algorithm works in live trading. I had modeled trade decisions since early 2008 and felt strongly it would be successful because of how the methodology avoids use of hindsight. But I didn't begin trading on signals until late 2018, and it's performed beautifully since then.

I also learned the value of a confident "hold" signal. There have been numerous knee-jerk downturns in 2019 and but for a few short-lived trades for safety that never amounted to much, I've stayed with a hold call throughout. The reason is important - because changes in the VIX futures curve did not indicate excessive risk. My last significant flight to safety was in the fourth quarter of 2018.

I learned another thing. I began writing for Seeking Alpha in May and kicked off The Easy VIX marketplace in October. The interactions with followers have been great, but the exchanges with Marketplace members have been both educational and inspirational. There is a wealth of talent in Seeking Alpha's cyberspace that you'd never see unless you've got access to a robust chat room.

Fred Piard: It has been a challenging year for value-oriented stock strategies. However, the value style has given positive signs of life in the last quarter. Diversification in investing styles an asset classes is more important than ever.

ANG Traders: Federal government deficits are the bedrock of this bull market. As long as deficit spending is in place, there will be no recession (as widely feared) and no end to the bull market.

Limelight Alpha Management Partners: We crunch data on over 1,600 stocks in order to spot sector, industry, and stock leadership by market cap. Our scoring methodology is explained in more depth here, but as a refresher, scores are based on forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Thomas Lott: First of all, we have narrowed the investable universe to about 125 Compounders, the best stocks in the world, plus about another 150 special situations, slightly riskier names. At this late juncture in the cycle, we only want to own the highest quality companies. We are obviously very free cash flow focused, and our universe is typically high ROE, low capex type businesses.

Management is probably the No. 1 factor overall, but our screening for entry points is rigorous: 1.5 standard deviations cheap to historical trading patterns, high FCF capabilities, non-negative EPS revisions. We mine literally thousands of points of data on a daily basis, boiling them down to a handful of valuation and growth metrics, etc. When our screens flash green on a name, then we talk to management, build real models, etc. We consider this the best of the quant world coupled with real value/cash flow focused investing.

Donald van Deventer: Kamakura's worldwide database, updated daily, of the default probabilities of 40,000 public firms in 76 countries, 180 sovereigns, and 5700 U.S. banks insured by the FDIC.

Yuval Taylor: I look primarily at "quality" factors, but also employ value, growth, sentiment, and low volatility factors. Perhaps the most important single factor for me is low share turnover.

Michael Gettings: My philosophy is risk centered. I believe that the avoidance of big drawdowns via quantitative risk metrics is the key to investment success. It sidesteps big losses and by doing so enables larger returns by compounding on a higher and more consistent investment base; it also facilitates a higher equity ratio and even some leverage while maintaining a lower risk profile. That is particularly important in this environment of 2% bond yields.

Most of my equity holdings reside in broad-based ETFs ([[SPY]], [[DIA]], [[QQQ]], [[IWM]], and [[SSO]]) because they offer diversified positions, but I can buy and sell large blocks quickly. I want the ability to trade quickly because when real-time risk metrics say sell I want to get out immediately.

Fred Piard: My stock models use valuation and quality ratios offering a proven statistical bias (P/E, P/FCF, P/S, ROE, ROA, Gross Margin), dividends, sector classification, and a few less common metrics. My ETF models use relative strength and systemic risk metrics.

ANG Traders: Federal government spending, and the dominant human emotion - fear of losing, and fear of missing out - are the only two constants in the market. Every other aspect of the market is simply too variable over time to be of much use.

Limelight Alpha Management Partners: We've used the same methodology since 2003 and we've never changed it. It's a great formula for spotting new ideas for watch lists and portfolios.

Thomas Lott: The key factors to long-term investing success should rarely change. Some are intangibles: Management skill, transparency, etc. Others are quantitative: Growth, value, free cash flow, margins. Forecasting is one of the more difficult tasks, but we often find opportunities where the Street is dramatically too low on forward EPS numbers. Pure quants often look to momentum strategies, and these have worked in recent years, but over the past 20 years, momentum has been a truly awful, non-market beating strategy. We stick to what works and invest, rather than trade.

Donald van Deventer: It's dynamic because the default probabilities for our coverage universe change daily in a correlated way due to the influence of a medium:sized list of macro factors.

Yuval Taylor: I use a dynamic system because I like to explore new factors I come up with and to figure out what has worked best in the last ten to fifteen years.

Michael Gettings: The system is dynamic and real time. VIX futures trade continuously and the keys to my risk assessment system is the shape of the VIX futures curve and the pace of change in that shape. In good times the VIX term structure is contango, meaning near-term futures are discounted to longer-term futures. In bad times the VIX term structure is backwardated, meaning near-term contracts are trading at a premium to later-dated contracts. Think about the underlying dynamics and you can see why this works.

Traders perceive risk as a short-term condition; long-term assessments always gravitate toward a "normal" condition. The VIX futures contracts reflect the implied volatility of S&P options, and implied volatility rises when risk rises. So higher risk is reflected as rising short-term VIX futures quotes while longer-dated quotes remain more stable. So, when the VIX term structure moves from contango toward backwardation it says risk is rising. All I do is calibrate this phenomenon.

Fred Piard: I like being diversified in several models with different, but fixed approaches. I feel more comfortable doing that than trying to time models or investing styles.

ANG Traders: We monitor the amount of fear in the market by searching for repetitive patterns in the historical price history of the market. To help us find these "footprints," we employ technical and machine learning tools, and we monitor, on a daily basis, the fund flows of the US Treasury and the monetary management of the Federal Reserve.

Limelight Alpha Management Partners: When markets get over-bought or over-sold, data can help us objectively spot inflection points. In my case, the percentage of stocks trading 5% or more above or below their 200 DMA in our universe is a great tool. When readings get too high or low compared to the past, it's time to be cautious or step up and buy. For example, readings throughout August helped add conviction that a money-making opportunity was ahead.

Thomas Lott: We launched our Marketplace service in early August, and immediately were given lots of ideas by the market. In fact, we had 22 names with solid entry points among our Compounders at the peak this summer. We have written up 15 of those names, most in the first couple of months. They are up 14% so far, but excluding the last three (written up very recently) are up 17%.

But today, we only have four with good entry points. We are patient, however, and will undoubtedly see opportunity to put capital to work during the next pullback. Our strict entry point system keeps us from chasing stocks at the top and selling at the bottom.

Donald van Deventer: The strategy applies continuously, optimizing the reward to risk ratio in a laddered fixed income portfolio, implemented with both purchases and sales.

Yuval Taylor: My strategy suffered in 2019 compared to the market as a whole because it's a small-cap value strategy, and it was almost impossible to make much alpha with such a strategy in 2019.

Michael Gettings: I called some very brief sell intervals in May, early June, and August that didn't amount to much of anything. That's typical of the methodology. Short sell intervals sum to no impact, but about one in eight avoid serious downturns. I signaled "Buy" on Aug. 29 and have been holding ever since. The last material sell interval was December of 2018.

Fred Piard: My stock portfolio is value-oriented. Value was not the best place to be from Q1 to Q3, but Q4 has been promising up to now.

ANG Traders: We knew that the debt ceiling would affect the government fund flows which would cause some bumps, but we also knew that when the ceiling was lifted the bull would run again.

Limelight Alpha Management Partners: I always learn something. I've been helping professional investors find new ideas since the late 1990s, and if I've learned anything over all these years is that how you react to market whims and whispers is even more important than deciding when to buy. Too often, people get shaken out of great stocks because of day-to-day noise or they stick with stocks too long because they've become complacent or failed to recognize their thesis is broken. This year was no different. The toll charged by the market for emotional reactions is steep, making data:driven, idea machines like ours incredibly valuable.

Thomas Lott: Focusing on quality. We launched Cash Flow Compounders because I wanted to share the best stocks worth owning in the world, as opposed to chasing the riskier high flyers names, ones that underperform more often than not.

Donald van Deventer: Our coverage continues to grow and the precision of the reward to risk ratio is becoming measurably more accurate over time.

Yuval Taylor: I'm moving away from optimizing my system for jaw dropping backtested performance and moving toward a combinatory approach.

JD Henning: The biggest change has been the more active use of the Momentum Gauge™ timing signals that have demonstrated very significant market timing reliability. These signals now contribute an important aspect to the Premium Portfolio allowing for 14 fewer trading weeks than the S&P 500 while outperforming the benchmark index. Using a relative comparison of positively and negatively accelerating stocks from my multiple discriminant research analysis the model also delivers timing signals to Bull/Bear ETF combination trades that significantly beat the market with only 9 trades over 12 months. Members were not only able to avoid significant declines in the market from the Week 39 signal of 2018, but this indicator has correctly forecasted every major downturn since the Federal Reserve's QT program first began: These 3 Measures Forecasted Every Major Downturn Since QT Started: What's Next

Michael Gettings: While I have modeled results for almost 12 years, I began trading the system in late 2018, so that was the big change. The smaller but noteworthy change is that I began writing articles for Seeking Alpha, including publishing signals, in May 2019 and kicked off The Easy VIX marketplace in October. There's a big difference in trading your own book compared to subjecting your buy/sell calls to public scrutiny. But I find it invigorating and I've been impressed with the depth of input I've received from members.

Fred Piard: In 2019 there was no change at all in my models and no major change in model allocation.

ANG Traders: We have given fund flow analysis much more prominence in our work than we did in the past.

Limelight Alpha Management Partners: Can crude oil finally rebound? Will healthcare reform settle more toward improving what we already have, rather than wholesale change? Will trade tensions ease or worsen ahead of the elections? Will wage inflation help drive consumption more than it hurts corporate margins, and if so, what will that mean for the Fed Funds rate? These are all things I'll be considering in the coming year.

Thomas Lott: Impossible to say. Our Compounders are a mix of value stocks, growth stocks, and dividend names. We are agnostic as to industry, except to say we stick to the more asset-light, predictable, and highly cash generative industries.

As an example, at one point last summer we had four of the top 10 Compounders in the healthcare space. We purchased three of them, wrote them up, and have seen 24% average returns on that group (in just four months). Medicare for All fears drove two of them down, and one was related to a broken stock going through a large merger. These were blue-chip companies, with little leverage, trading at sub 10x earnings multiples. Oh, and they are growing EPS at double-digit rates. Now they are at 12x, so actually are still cheap.

But in 2020, who knows what the market will decide it temporarily doesn't like. Fintech? Medical devices? Insurance? Banks? We anxiously await the next pullback somewhere.

Donald van Deventer: To stay disciplined as the market's volatility increases.

Yuval Taylor: Developing and modifying my multi-factor ranking system for optimal out-of-sample performance.

JD Henning: For 2020 I am focused on beating the S&P 500 for a third consecutive year in my actively traded Premium Portfolio and delivering strong double-digit returns in long-term forensic and value portfolios. Members have asked me to fill a gap between my Weekly MDA high frequency breakout picks and my long-term value picks. So I will roll out new selections of MDA breakout Dividend stocks in the large-cap range that many investors prefer. My inductive quantitative approach simply focuses on stocks, ETFs and sectors whenever their MDA characteristics are strongest.

Michael Gettings: The same things. I check the metrics every morning and before and after every daily close. I'll keep following the tracks. I'm also evaluating prudent increases in the use of leveraged ETFs. Every investor has his or her own risk appetite, and while I expected The Easy VIX Marketplace service to be of interest to those seeking drawdown protection, I've been pleasantly surprised at the level of interest from more aggressive investors.

Fred Piard: New research. Machine learning should be a part of it.

ANG Traders: We will continue to focus on the two key factors - fear and fund flows - with increased analysis of the underlying bank and non-bank credit creation.

Limelight Alpha Management Partners: I think we're in the process of a cyclical bottoming in semiconductors and the potential for inventory rebuilding off multi-year lows at distributors and end-users could offer significant margin tailwinds at Microchip (MCHP), especially if we get some resolution on trade. Investors will want to key in on auto and appliance sales volumes for additional conviction to the thesis that demand for Microchip's products is rebounding. Mega trends like 5G deployment and Internet of Things also support demand. Other stocks I'm bullish on coming into 2020 are Hess Corp. (HES) on production growth tied to its share of the massive Exxon Mobil (XOM) field off Guyana and Inspire Medical (INSP), a small-cap medical devices play disrupting sleep apnea with an implantable device that does away with cumbersome masks.

Thomas Lott: The cheapest Compounder in our portfolio is Enterprise Products (EPD). Energy stocks and MLPs have been decimated this year. EPD:

Is trading over 2.4 standard deviations cheap to historical trading patterns (8.5x forward DCF, vs an average of 14x), and 12x 2020 earnings vs an average of 20x, Has compounded EPS at 12% growth rates since 2005, and Recently insiders just picked up $12.5MM worth of the units. That's a ton of stock.

From a risk-reward perspective, including distributions, EPD probably is a down $1-2, up $10-15 name in a couple years, assuming the oil and gas curves remain reasonably intact. There are lot of crummy, overlevered, poorly managed MLPs (and we have spoken to many in the space), and this is not one of them. On an EV/EBITDA basis, it typically trades between 13x and 15x. Today, at 10x forward, it's trading at 2009 type historical low valuations, and with a heavy emphasis on NGL volumes, where prices are 20% off the summer lows, the set up looks good. At 14x EBITDA, EPD would trade to $40 (from $26.25 today). We wrote it up for subscribers very recently at these levels.

Donald van Deventer: The foundation of any prudent investment strategy is to cover your future cash needs in the near term with matched maturity fixed income assets with an excellent reward to risk ratio. The remainder of the portfolio can be invested for the long term at a risk level that the investor considers best.

JD Henning: My favorite idea for 2020 is the new rollout of the bull/bear ETF combination trade signal. A longtime member of my service named Sam asked me to take a look at dual momentum theory and see how it might be applicable to the MDA momentum cycle research I have developed. I was immediately impressed by the dual-momentum concept of using relative and absolute measures of momentum in monthly signals to minimize market exposure in downturns for crash protection. Realizing that I was already using a robust form of this concept in the Momentum Gauges™ on frequent daily and weekly trackers I decided to expand these positive/negative signals to a bull/bear ETF trading signal.

What I found greatly surprised me. Since October 1st of last year, the Momentum Gauges have delivered five market sell signals and five market buy signals. When these 10 signals are applied to many equity ETF combinations suggested by subscribers the results in many cases exceed both the benchmark indexes as well as a buy/hold position of the funds themselves. For example combinations across this period from last year include:

- MicroSecotors FANG+ 3x Index bull/bear (FNGU)/(FNGD) +116.30%

- Direxion Daily S&P 500 3x bull/bear (SPXL)/(SPXU) +94.53%

- SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)/ ProShares Short S&P 500 (SH) +28.26%

- ProShares UltraPro Nasdaq 3x bull/bear (TQQQ)/(SQQQ) +99.05%

- Direxion Daily 3x Small Cap bull/bear (TNA)/(TZA) +125.15%

- Direxion Daily 3x Biotech bull/bear (LABU)/(LABD) +116.37% and more than 10 other ETFs so far.

The results have been highly significant, delivering +73.9% in LABU, +21.4% in FNGU, and +22.2% in TNA just since the last buy signal on Oct. 15. Naturally, I am eager to expand this bull/bear ETF combination trading into 2020 and continue the live testing of this and other new ideas prompted by very bright members of our investing community.

Michael Gettings: My favorite idea is the same idea as last year, Don't predict, just follow the metrics. I'm convinced that, barring any true "black swan" that might come along rarely, if equity risk reaches actionable levels, I'll see it in the VIX futures curves and get out before seeing serious damage. That's empowering. I don't need to guess at how markets will follow fundamentals because with fundamentals timing is always a big unanswered question. I don't need to count on historical price patterns that might or might not repeat themselves. All I need to do is follow the sentiment of VIX futures traders as informed by quantitative calibrations, and then I just follow the tracks.

Fred Piard: I trade a systematic portfolio with an average holding duration of 1 to 2 months. It is based on abstract models of risk and value, not on "ideas." Besides that, I have a long-term ETF portfolio, mostly in low-volatility stock indexes, REITs and physical metals. My largest positions are in [[USMV]], [[SCHH]], gold and cash. I think the combination of these four components is a good long-term, all-weather idea. It tempers nicely the short-term volatility of the dynamic part of my portfolio.

ANG Traders: Stay long the market using leveraged index ETFs and continue to buy-the-dips that will occur.

Thanks to our panel for sharing their thoughts on the year ahead. You can find more of their work at the following links:

