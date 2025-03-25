News & Insights

Roundhill Magnificent Seven Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MAGS

March 25, 2025 — 05:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (Symbol: MAGS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.14, changing hands as high as $49.37 per share. Roundhill Magnificent Seven shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Roundhill Magnificent Seven 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, MAGS's low point in its 52 week range is $36.24 per share, with $58.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.37.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

BNK Invest
