Roundhill Magnificent Seven Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MAGS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (Symbol: MAGS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.14, changing hands as high as $49.37 per share. Roundhill Magnificent Seven shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAGS's low point in its 52 week range is $36.24 per share, with $58.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.37.

