Roundhill Launches a Most Valuable Sports ETF, ‘MVP’

On Wednesday, Roundhill Investments launched the Roundhill MVP ETF (NYSE: MVP), the first ETF designed to invest in professional sports teams and leagues. Following the launch of MVP, which comes just before March Madness, the firm will have a suite of five ETFs with a combined AUM of over $650 million.

Roundhill co-founder Will Hershey commented: "We are excited about the launch of MVP, which will allow everyday investors to own stakes in sports teams they know and love. The professional sports industry had a difficult year in 2020, but we are confident that a successful vaccine rollout will bring fans back to stadiums worldwide."

MVP holdings consist of professional sports teams (New York Knicks, New York Rangers, Atlanta Braves, Manchester United (NYSE: MANU), Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, AS Roma), professional sports leagues (Formula One and WWE), and companies within the sports media and sports apparel sectors (Nike, Puma, Adidas, and MSG Networks).

"Professional sports teams and leagues are premium, scarce assets that have a strong record of value appreciation. With the launch of MVP, we are enthusiastic about the opportunity to provide investors with the ability to invest in this asset class. Everyone has the opportunity to be an owner with MVP," said Joe Pompliano, MVP ETF partner and founder of sports business media brand Huddle Up.

The launch of MVP follows the successful launches of the Sports Betting ETF (BETZ), the Esports ETF (NERD), and the Streaming ETF (SUBZ).

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser and ETF sponsor focused on thematic and sector-specific investing. Their goal is to create thoughtful investment products designed to help investors express their vision of the future.

To learn more about MVP ETF and for the full list of holdings, please visit www.roundhillinvestments.com.

For more market trends, visit ETF Trends.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.