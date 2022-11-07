Roundhill Investments Relaunches NERD Strategy Under a New Name

Download the article

Consumer spending on video game content in the U.S. has increased in each of the past 12 years, climbing from US$17.5 billion in 2010 to US$51.7 billion in 2021, and research firm Newzoo predicts the global gaming market will grow to $219 billion by 2024. In addition, Wikipedia notes that 12 of the 17 mergers and acquisitions valued above US$1 billion in gaming have occurred since 2020. The Roundhill Video Games ETF (NERD) provides exposure to this high-growth market.

NERD has changed its name from the Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF, which tracked the Roundhill BITKRAFT Esport Index, to the Roundhill Video Games ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq CTA Global Video Games Software Index™ (PLAYR2™). The change in the name and strategy came into effect on September 23, 2022.

Originally launched in June 2019, NERD was designed to track esports and video game companies. The fund currently has about $26 million in AUM, and the expense ratio is 0.5%. But according to Mario Stefanidis, Vice President of Research at Roundhill Investments, the revenues and sponsorships have not developed as expected, and therefore, a change in strategy is justified at this time.

To capture the potential opportunity, the relaunched NERD will focus exclusively on video game publishing and development. The fund will no longer invest in the hardware manufacturers that make components that esports players use, nor will it invest in companies that solely organize esports tournaments. Moreover, companies domiciled in China will be excluded, whereas previously, they comprised about one-quarter of the fund.

“Last year, the Chinese video game market was the largest in the world, targeting 1.4 billion people,” says Stefanidis. “But the companies that are producing games have faced intense regulatory scrutiny. For example, minors can only play one hour on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This has caused dislocation from the fundamentals that we don’t know will ever revert.”

Roundhill Investments will attempt to fully replicate the basket of geographically diversified names in the PLAYR2 index. Currently, the fund includes 38companies from Japan, the U.S., South Korea, Sweden, the U.K., Poland and other countries.

As of September 26, 2022, Krafton (259960 KS), a South Korea-based video game holding company, is among the fund’s top 10 holdings. Its PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) product is among the most popular games in the world and is particularly popular in Europe and Asia says Stefanidis. The fund’s other top holdings are Nintendo (7974 JP), Electronic Arts (EA), ROBLOX (RBLX), Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO), Bandai Namco Holdings (7832 JP), Nexon (3659 JP), Unity Software (U), Capcom (9697 JP) and Embracer (EMBRACB SS).

The companies in PLAYR2 are selected based on classification as a developer/publisher by Consumer Technology Association (CTA). Social casino gaming companies and companies domiciled in China and Russia are excluded from the index.

A security not in PLAYR2 as of the index reconstitution reference date must have a market capitalization of at least US$500 million to be eligible for inclusion. A security in the index as of the reconstitution reference date must have a market capitalization of at least US$300 million.

The index is reconstituted semi-annually in March and September. Index reconstitutions are announced in early March and September. Extraordinary additions are announced in the early part of all other months. The index is rebalanced quarterly in March, June, September and December, and during any month when an extraordinary addition is made.

PLAYR2 is a modified theme-adjusted free float market capitalization-weighted index. The process involves calculating a theme-weighted free float market value by multiplying a security’s free float market capitalization by its issuing company’s revenue percentage from gaming. Then that number is divided by the aggregate theme-weighted free float market value of all securities to determine each index security’s initial weight. Initial weights are then adjusted via an iterative process to determine the minimum redistribution factor that satisfies the security weight constraints. The aggregate weight of securities with weights above 5% may not exceed 40%.

As a huge gamer, Stefanidis is excited about the opportunity for NERD to provide targeted exposure to this industry. He points out that video games are the largest form of media entertainment globally. More gamers than ever have access to the highest-performance games and AAA titles due to advancements in technology. Cloud gaming will allow smartphones and tablets to run the highest-performance games, and gamers will only be restricted by their bandwidth rather than their hardware.

“It’s a fun time to be in this space,” he says.

For more information and fund prospectus, please visit www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/nerd.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq CTA Video Games Software Index™, PLAYR2™, CTA® are a trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc and its licensors. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates or third party licensors makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.