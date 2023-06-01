Round One (TYO:4680) Price Target Increased by 6.33% to 856.37

The average one-year price target for Round One (TYO:4680) has been revised to 856.37 / share. This is an increase of 6.33% from the prior estimate of 805.37 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 606.00 to a high of 1,470.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.77% from the latest reported closing price of 645.00 / share.

Round One Maintains 1.55% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.55%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Round One. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4680 is 0.09%, a decrease of 39.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.65% to 32,600K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 8,308K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,131K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4680 by 6.44% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 6,185K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,998K shares, representing an increase of 35.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4680 by 14.13% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,592K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,534K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4680 by 24.54% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 2,196K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 618K shares, representing an increase of 71.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4680 by 42.12% over the last quarter.

COSAX - Columbia Overseas Core Fund holds 1,798K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing a decrease of 11.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4680 by 18.82% over the last quarter.

