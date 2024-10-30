Rougier SA Boosts Profitability Amid Revenue Dip

Rougier SA (FR:ALRGR) has released an update.

Rougier SA has reported a notable increase in profitability for the first half of 2024, with consolidated net income rising by 38.7% despite a 5.1% drop in revenues due to challenging market conditions. The company attributes this success to strong cost management and improved margins in its forestry and industrial activities, maintaining its leadership in the responsible African timber sector.

