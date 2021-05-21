US Markets
Roughly half of Halliburton's shareholders vote against executive compensation plan

More than half of Halliburton's shareholders voted against its proposed executive compensation plan this week, according to a filing published on Friday, marking a sharp reversal from last year, when the proposal received 91% approval.

DENVER, May 21 (Reuters) - More than half of Halliburton's shareholders voted against its proposed executive compensation plan this week, according to a filing published on Friday, marking a sharp reversal from last year, when the proposal received 91% approval.

Shareholders rejected an advisory vote on the company's proposed executive compensation plan by roughly 53%, and about 46% said they approved. The company does not have to comply with the outcome of the vote.

Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller this week said he was "disappointed" with the outcome and that the company had led peers in shareholder returns. Shares of Halliburton are up more than 19% year-to-date.

