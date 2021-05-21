Roughly 46% of Halliburton shareholders reject executive compensation plan

DENVER, May 21 (Reuters) - About 46% of Halliburton's shareholders voted against its proposed executive compensation plan this week, according to a filing published Friday.

Just under 40% approved of the proposal in an advisory vote during its annual shareholder meeting, while the remainder abstained or did not submit a vote.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)

