US Markets
HAL

Roughly 46% of Halliburton shareholders reject executive compensation plan

Contributor
Liz Hampton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Richard Carson / Reuters

About 46% of Halliburton's shareholders voted against its proposed executive compensation plan this week, according to a filing published Friday.

DENVER, May 21 (Reuters) - About 46% of Halliburton's shareholders voted against its proposed executive compensation plan this week, according to a filing published Friday.

Just under 40% approved of the proposal in an advisory vote during its annual shareholder meeting, while the remainder abstained or did not submit a vote.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)

((Liz.Hampton@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 571 81115; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: liz.hampton.reuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HAL

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular