Rough landing ahead for Virgin Australia bondholders

MELBOURNE, June 26 (IFR) - Virgin Australia Holdings bondholders look set for huge losses after administrator Deloitte agreed a deal with Bain Capital to buy the distressed airline.

Today’s decision followed the withdrawal of Cyrus Capital Partners, an alternative hedge fund bidder that was the unions’ favoured contender. Cyrus said Deloitte had not been willing to fully engage with its proposal or answer its calls.

In a statement to the ASX, Deloitte said it had "entered into a sale and implementation deed with Bain Capital which will result in the sale and recapitalisation of the businesses of VAH and its subsidiaries".

Other bids received by Deloitte included a debt-for-equity and recapitalisation proposal from a group representing Virgin’s 6,000 bondholders that would have paid them and other unsecured creditors approximately 70 cents in the dollar.

Bain has not indicated the size of the haircut it is likely to impose, but it is widely expected to be far larger than 30%, assuming creditors agree to sell Virgin to the preferred buyer at a scheduled meeting in mid-August.

Australia's second-largest carrier owed approximately A$6.8bn (US$4.7bn) to around 15,000 creditors when it fell into administration at the end of April.

The total comprised about A$2.3bn of secured debt, A$1.9bn of aircraft leases, A$450m owed to employees, A$167m to trade creditors and A$71m to landlords, in addition to the A$2bn or so of outstanding senior unsecured bonds.

These bonds include US private placements, a US$350m 7.875% October 2021 Yankee, A$150m 8.25% May 2023 and A$250m 8.075% March 2024 local wholesale bonds, and a A$325m 8% November 2024 retail note issue. The Yankee bond was seen at just 16 cents on the bid side today.

Virgin’s default delivered a stark reality check for Australia’s fledgling non-investment grade bond market and retail segment in particular.

It also represents a blow to the rarely used simple corporate prospectus system, introduced in the Corporations Amendment Act of 2014, which Virgin employed for its retail note offer last November.

The previous default in the Australian institutional market was back in 2001, when HIH Insurance, then the country's second-largest general insurance company, went into liquidation.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

