Rouble's worst is behind it, Kremlin aide tells Interfax

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The rouble's worst is behind it, the Kremlin's economic adviser told the Russian Interfax news agency on Monday, after the Russian currency saw several of its worst performing weeks since the start of Moscow's invasion in Ukraine in early 2022.

"The market has passed its peak," said Maxim Oreshkin, the Kremlin's economic aide.

"In the coming months, the market will receive higher volumes of foreign exchange earnings from increased prices for export goods," he said.

"Which, taking into the account the declining volumes of imports of goods and services, as well as the effects of raising the key rate and tightening macroprudential policy, will create a surplus of currency in the market."

On Friday, the rouble traded at around 98 to the U.S. dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX, down from 76 in May, and was at 105 to the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and about 13.30 to the yuan CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The oil-price dependent rouble has seen several brutal trading weeks, falling to levels not seen since February 2022 and prompting the central bank to raise rates in an emergency move and pump extra foreign exchange into the market.

The central bank has declined to rule out another rate increase at its regular policy meeting on Sept. 15 to combat rising inflation accompanying the weaker rouble, having hiked its key rate by 350 basis points on Aug. 15.

($1 = 96.7500 roubles)

