Rouble weighed down by tariff war worries, absence of forex intervention

Adds detail, updates prices

MOSCOW, May 1 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble slipped on Friday in thin interbank trading, weighed down by worries of a renewed tariff war between China and the United States and the absence of foreign currency intervention by the central bank on a local market holiday.

At 1600 GMT, the rouble was 1.6% weaker against the dollar at 75.48 RUB=and had lost 2.0% to trade at 83.01 versus the euro <EURRUB=>.

Risk sentiment on global markets soured after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis. His comments pressured stocks and sparked a phase of risk-off positioning. [nL1N2CI39J]

Russia's central bank began buttressing the rouble in March by selling increasing amounts of foreign currency on a daily basis. The absence of such sales on Friday because of a public holiday put further pressure on the Russian currency.

The bank, which reports its sales of foreign currency with a two-day lag, said on Thursday that it had sold 20.4 billion roubles ($270 million) worth of forex on Tuesday this week.

Russia only has a handful of working days between May 1 and May 11 this year, with back-to-back long weekends for the Labour Day and Victory Day state holidays.

The central bank has said it would resume its interventions next week.

Russia's economy has been pummelled by low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far killed 1,169 people in the country.

The central bank has said the economy could contract by as much as 8% in the second quarter, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said the Russian economy could contract by 5.5% this year.

The economy ministry said on Thursday that growth in Russia's gross domestic product had fallen to 0.9% in year-on-year terms in March, from 2.8% in February.

On Friday prices for Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, were down 1.3% at $26.13 a barrel by 1609 GMT.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

($1 = 75.3221 roubles)

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Alexander Smith and Nick Tattersall)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.