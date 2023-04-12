Rouble weakness down to falling exports, lower oil prices - Russian c.bank governor

April 12, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Marrow for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, April 12 (Reuters) - The rouble's recent weakening is due to a drop in exports, a recovery in imports and lower prices for oil, Russia's Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday.

The impact of higher oil prices, which jumped in April after OPEC+ target production cuts, will have an impact on the rouble later, Nabiullina said.

