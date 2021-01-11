Rouble weakens vs dollar, TCS Group rallies on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened against the globally stronger dollar on Monday on lingering fears of new sanctions and a decline in oil prices, while GDRs in TCS Group, which owns online bank Tinkoff, continued rallying.

At 0740 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% weaker against the dollar at 74.64 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.3% to trade at 90.91 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Russian assets came under pressure after U.S. intelligence agencies said Russia was likely to have been behind a string of hacks identified last month that gained access to several federal agencies.

"Optimism may win out again this week for Russia as global markets price in a strong economic recovery in spring, while a solid Brent price and FOMO are at play," BCS Brokerage said in a note.

"That said, the support of new cash into the market is waning, meaning downside risks are increasing. Moreover, for Russia, geopolitical risks are rearing their ugly head again."

In 2021, the rouble is expected to firm after taking a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, a crash in oil prices and concerns about possible new sanctions, but will still be far from levels seen in early 2020.

Market activity was expected to recover this week after Russia's long New Year and Orthodox Christmas holidays from Jan. 1 to Jan. 8.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.6% at $55.08 a barrel, hovering above levels of around $51.50 seen in late 2020.

That did not help the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS, which was down 0.7% at 1,456.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% lower at 3,451.5 points.

Global depositary receipts in Russia's TCS Group TCSGDR.MM were up 4.7% in Moscow, extending their steep climb after it announced a decrease in founder Oleg Tinkov's voting rights.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

