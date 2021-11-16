Rouble weakens under pressure from geopolitical fears

MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Tuesday, heading towards the 73 mark against the dollar, as it remained under pressure from geopolitical concerns related to the Russian military buildup near Ukraine.

At 0727 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 72.68 RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving further away from its strongest level since mid-2020 of 69.21 hit in late October.

Versus the euro, the rouble shed 0.3% to 82.63 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble came under selling pressure last week after a Bloomberg report said that U.S. officials had told EU counterparts about concerns over possible Russian military intervention in Ukraine.

Russia's risk measured by 5-year credit default swaps that reflect the cost of insuring exposure to sovereign debt jumped to 98 basis points RUGV5YUSAC=MG, their highest since May.

The Russian troop movements near the Ukrainian border have spurred fears of a possible attack. But Moscow has dismissed such suggestions as inflammatory and complained about increasing activity in the region by the NATO transatlantic alliance.

Russia also came under the spotlight after it conducted an anti-satellite missile test on Monday that, as U.S. officials said, generated a debris field in low-Earth orbit that will pose a hazard to space activities for years.

In the short term, the rouble may remain volatile in the range of 72-73 versus the dollar but it could win back the recent losses quickly if the political background stabilises, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

The rouble is set to receive support from month-end taxes that usually prompt export-focused companies to convert their dollar or euro revenues to roubles to meet local liabilities.

Expectations that the central bank will raise rates again on Dec. 17 and will keep them above the neutral range of 5-6% until at least mid-2023 should also buttress the rouble.

Russian stock indexes were up, pricing in a 0.8% increase in Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, to $82.73 per barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.5% to 1,800.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.4% higher at 4,150.1 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.