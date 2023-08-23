Rouble weakens towards 95 vs dollar before three planned OFZ auctions

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened towards the 95 mark against the dollar ahead of three OFZ treasury bond auctions on Wednesday, with the Russian currency yet to take advantage of a favourable month-end tax period.

At 0707 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 94.73 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.6% to trade at 102.95 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had shed 0.6% against the yuan to 12.97 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The rouble strengthened sharply last week after hitting a near 17-month low of 101.75 to the dollar, as the central bank hiked its key rate by 350 basis points to 12% and exporters increased selling of their foreign currency revenue following discussions with Russian authorities.

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said inflationary risks were rising and urged the government and central bank to keep the situation under control.

"After a significant wave of recovery last week, the rouble has been losing its positions in recent sessions," said Banki.ru chief analyst Bogdan Zvarich.

"The consolidation of the rouble with possible attempts to continue its recovery looks most logical," he said, pointing to the upcoming peak of tax payments.

As the end of the month approaches, the rouble should gain the support of tax payments, where exporters usually convert foreign currency revenues into roubles to meet local liabilities.

But geopolitical risk was also exerting pressure on the currency, after another drone attack on Moscow's business district, which was hit twice in three days at the start of the month.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry will seek to return to debt markets on Wednesday after cancelling auctions last week amid extreme volatility on markets. It plans to offer three papers at auction.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.4% at $83.71 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.1% to 1,056.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.43% higher at 3,174.7 points.

