Rouble weakens to 80 vs dollar as oil drop bites

MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened to around 80 versus the dollar on Monday, hit by a crash in the oil price that has sunk to its lowest level since 2002.

At 0740 GMT, the rouble had shed 1.6% of its value against the dollar to 80.06 RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving closer to the 81.97 hit earlier this month, its weakest since early 2016.

The rouble has become one of the worst-performing currencies so far this year, taking a hit from a slump in crude prices and the coronavirus outbreak. Before the March sell-off, the rouble traded at around 63-65 versus the greenback.

Against the euro, the rouble lost 1% to trade at 88.65 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, closing in on a four-year low of 89.60 it touched in mid-March.

The rouble came under increased pressure as crude oil benchmarks fell sharply on Monday, with Brent hitting its lowest in nearly 18 years, as fears grew over the coronavirus pandemic eroding demand and the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war threatening to overload the market. O/R

Oil prices are weighed by concerns that "Russia and Saudi Arabia will open their taps when the current agreement expires 1 April, while demand is threatened by intensifying measures to stem COVID-19", BCS Brokerage said.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 8.1% at $22.92 a barrel, sending Russian stock indexes lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.4% to 941.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% lower at 2,388.8 points.

Shares in Russia's oil major Rosneft outperformed the market, gaining 0.3% on the day ROSN.MM, after the company said it had terminated operations in Venezuela and sold the assets linked to its operations in the South American nation to an unnamed company owned by the Russian government.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alison Williams)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

